Cop killed day before testimony in court

An eyewitness saw how a crime intelligence police was gunned down while sitting in his state vehicle just as he arrived at a house in White City, Soweto.

The witness, who declined to give her name, said the officer parked at the gate of the house he had come to visit on Wednesday afternoon.

"He came and stopped next to the gate. Another car came and stopped next to his car.

"That is when I heard gunshots. I immediately ran for my life and jumped into a neighbour's yard. When I came back, we found the driver had been shot. He was still inside the car," the witness said.

Police said the victim, Constable Ntobeko Nhlanhla Langa, was followed by three men in a white sedan before being gunned down in cold blood.