Nine cop killers jailed for life since the start of the year

Nine cop killers have been handed life sentences since the since the start of 2019.

"These sentences come as a form of closure to the colleagues and especially the families of the fallen heroes as the attacks on and killing of police officers on and off duty continues unabated," police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said in a statement on Monday.

Welcome Mfiki, Nhlanhla Mvoko, Zwelithini Gibeni, Sinethemba Dangazele, Sonwabile Makhonco and Menzi Zekani were sentenced on June 7 for murdering Warrant Officer Mawethu Siganga after the police responded to an armed robbery near Mthatha on July 4 2012. The suspects then tried to hijack a car and killed the driver when she resisted.

Warrant Officer Z Nyakaza was killed while off duty in Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape on October 9 2016. One of the killers was sentenced to life imprisonment and the second to 20 years' imprisonment.

Two suspects who stabbed Warrant Officer TN Mkhize to death in Umzinto, KwaZulu-Natal, on October 16 2017 were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Sergeant KG Lefosa was stabbed to death in Bloemspruit in the Free State while off duty in 2017. The suspect was arrested and sentenced to 12 years' imprisonment.