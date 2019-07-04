Congo security forces evict illegal miners from Glencore project

Congolese security forces evicted illegal miners from a copper and cobalt mine run by Glencore on Thursday and then dispersed them when they protested outside the governor's office, local activists said.

The move by the police and army came one week after a landslide at the Kamoto Copper Company (KCC) concession, majority-owned by a Glencore subsidiary, killed 43 people, prompting a government pledge to remove the miners.

Glencore said in a statement that Democratic Republic of Congo's army had been deployed to an area around KCC. It said the company had insisted soldiers exercise restraint and respect human rights.

Earlier this week, the miners defied a deadline from the army to leave the mine. Activists said they feared the standoff would lead to violent clashes and human rights abuses.