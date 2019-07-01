A police officer was wounded and three suspects were shot dead during a foiled cash-in-transit heist in Bushbuckridge‚ Mpumalanga‚ on Monday.

National police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said police responded to the heist at a post office following an intelligence operation.

He said a group of armed robbers ambushed the cash van and held security guards at gunpoint‚ but then police pounced‚ leading to a high-speed chase and shootout. Three suspects were killed and a police officer was wounded.