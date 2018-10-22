South Africa

Bathabile Dlamini attends trial of rape-accused pastor Timothy Omotoso

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 22 October 2018 - 15:09
Rape accused charismatic Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso at the Port Elizabeth High Court.
Minister for women in the presidency Bathabile Dlamini was among those attending the trial of rape-accused Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso on Monday.

Dressed in black‚ Dlamini could be seen flanked by communications minister Nomvula Mokonyane and Eastern Cape premier Phumullo Masualle in the public gallery at the Port Elizabeth High Court.

“This is a turning point for everyone to ask themselves what they have done to protect women‚ especially the justice system‚” Dlamini said while addressing the public outside court.

Singer and activist Simphiwe Dana was also seen in the public gallery.

“I’m an activist and I was really touched by the case‚” Dana said‚ explaining why she was attending the trial.

The trial continues.

