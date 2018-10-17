Social media reacts to Cheryl Zondi's 'strength' as Omotoso trial continues

Many South African's have applauded Cheryl Zondi's "strength and bravery" as she took to the dock in the trial against Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso.

Omotoso and two other accused Lusanda Sulani (36) and Zukiswa Sitho (28) face a series of charges including human trafficking, sexual assault and rape of female congregants in Omotoso's Durban-based church.

The 97 charges are for crimes allegedly committed between 2009 and 2017 before Omotoso’s dramatic arrest at the Port Elizabeth airport in April 2017.

Zondi, who was the first witness to testify against Omotoso, claims she was sexually assaulted for over two years and that the incidents started when she was just 14 years old.

Defence lawyer Peter Daubermann was called to order a number of times by Port Elizabeth High Court Judge Mandela Makaula for his "insensitive line of questioning".

The support for Zondi included some prominent figures as well SA celebrities such as actresses Rami Chuene, Portia Gumede, Florence Masebe and author of Bare Jackie Phamotse.