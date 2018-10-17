South Africa

Social media reacts to Cheryl Zondi's 'strength' as Omotoso trial continues

By Chrizelda Kekana - 17 October 2018 - 12:58
Cheryl Zondi at the Port Elizabeth High Court.
Cheryl Zondi at the Port Elizabeth High Court.
Image: Eugene Coetzee/The Herald

Many South African's have applauded Cheryl Zondi's "strength and bravery" as she took to the dock in the trial against Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso.

Omotoso and two other accused Lusanda Sulani (36) and Zukiswa Sitho (28) face a series of charges including human trafficking, sexual assault and rape of female congregants in Omotoso's Durban-based church. 

The 97 charges are for crimes allegedly committed between 2009 and 2017 before Omotoso’s dramatic arrest at the Port Elizabeth airport in April 2017.

Zondi, who was the first witness to testify against Omotoso, claims she was sexually assaulted for over two years and that the incidents started when she was just 14 years old. 

Defence lawyer Peter Daubermann was called to order a number of times by Port Elizabeth High Court Judge Mandela Makaula for his "insensitive line of questioning".

The support for Zondi included some prominent figures as well SA celebrities such as actresses Rami Chuene, Portia Gumede, Florence Masebe and author of Bare Jackie Phamotse.

The first witness to testify against alleged rapist Pastor Timothy Omotoso, Cheryl Zondi, took the stand on October 15 and 16 2018. Here are some of the highlights of the trial.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Rape survivors treated unfairly in court‚ warns Commission for Gender Equality

Commission of Gender Equality will approach the judiciary and the to discuss the “unfair” treatment of rape victims in court.
News
1 hour ago

Court hears how teen was groomed to perform lewd sexual acts on pastor

Graphic details of how a 14-year-old girl was groomed to perform lewd sexual acts on controversial Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso were laid bare in ...
News
6 days ago

Tim Omotoso defence reprimanded for asking 'unfair' questions

Timothy Omotoso defence tore into Cheryl Zondi’s evidence during the fourth day of court proceedings.
News
1 day ago

Judge interrupts Omotoso trial to reprimand wife in 'bright' dress

Charismatic Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso’s wife Taiwo took centre stage during his trial in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday when she was ...
News
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

South Africa’s Gqom Queen Babes Wodumo in the hot seat
Prince Harry and Meghan expecting baby
X