Jesus Dominion International shut its doors on Sunday after protesters from various political organisations and civil society gathered outside the Govan Mbeki church in Port Elizabeth‚ demanding it be closed.

The move by the church comes as the trial of its charismatic leader‚ pastor Timothy Omotoso‚ who is facing a litany of charges against him ranging from human trafficking to sexual assault and rape‚ is due to resume on Monday.

On Sunday‚ members from the EFF and ANC demanded that congregants exit the church so it could be shut down indefinitely‚ until the case against Omotoso is concluded.

Protesters were prevented from entering the church by metro police and SAPS officials.

Tempers flared between the protesters and congregants when the police refused to allow people inside the church while the congregants‚ at first‚ refused to close the church.

ANC Youth League regional secretary Luyolo Nqakula said they were happy and “chuffed” with themselves for having achieved their objective‚ which was to shut down the church.