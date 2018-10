Cheryl Zondi, the woman testifying in the sexual abuse case of Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso must be commended for her bravery.

Charmza Zondi's boldness in her testimony in the rape trial of Omotoso, who allegedly assaulted her between the ages of 13 and 14, and two others, has been a revelation.

She stood her ground despite the overwhelming pressure by the pastor's attorney to derail her. The charmza needs all the support for her bravery.