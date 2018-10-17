Dauberman has since the start of cross-examination been accused of discrediting Zondi’s evidence and asking her insensitive questions.

Omotoso‚ 60‚ and his co-accused Lusanda Sulani‚ 36‚ and Zukiswa Sitho‚ 28‚ face a litany of charges ranging from sexual assault to rape and human trafficking.

“Although the Commission for Gender Equality respects the independence of the judiciary‚ gender blindness cannot be used as a source of inadvertent secondary victimisation‚” said commission chairperson Lulama Nare.

“The commission will continue to raise this pertinent question with the magistrates commission‚ bar council and the judiciary as a whole on the unfairness that rape survivors go through whilst giving testimonies.

“It is plainly unfair to subject them to such inhumane treatment‚ whereas those who did the act are treated favourably.”