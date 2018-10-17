Stop rape horror, save womenfolk.

Every year when the police ministry releases crime statistics, the one figure that grabs the attention more than any other statistic bar murder, is rape.

The figure for the latest financial year stood at a mind-blowing 109 rapes a day. Officially, just a tad under 40000 women were raped in SA between March 2017 and April 2018. It is common knowledge many more rapes go unreported, some even venture that any official number tagged as the official rape statistic needs to be multiplied by two if we are ever going to be anywhere near the actual statistic. It is that bad.

Rights activists and other like-minded people have always pointed out that many survivors of rape are reluctant to report the crime because more often than not they fall victim to what is termed secondary rape at the hands of law enforcement authorities.

Those who witnessed the testimony on Monday in the rape and sexual assault trial of pastor Timothy Omotoso in the Port Elizabeth high court will now have some understanding of the kind of battering that awaits rape survivors once they muster the courage to report the crime.