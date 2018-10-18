That’s why victims don’t report rape - Omotoso's lawyer slated for insensitive questioning

In his attempt to poke holes in Zondi's testimony, Daubbermann was accused of asking insensitive questions.

He asked Zondi how far the accused had penetrated her and, according to a rape victim Ndileka Mandela, the lawyer crossed the line.

"He is raping her again. To be asked a question 'how many centimetres of his penis penetrated you?' Really? Does a vagina now have a measuring tape? That's going over the line," Mandela said.

She said such abuse of rape victims in court demonstrated why women are reluctant to report sexual abuse cases.

Her support has continued to grow, and one artist, Nonhlanhla Maseko-Gcabashe, created a graphic of a clinched-fist in Zondi's support which has caught the eye of many.

"When I was putting together that fist, I just thought she exuded so much strength and I just needed something that symbolised what I saw in her."

A blog seemingly created by Zondi has emerged and it details some of the evidence she has given in court.