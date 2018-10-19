Stop accusing rape survivors of lying

For rape survivors, retelling their story in court can be daunting and "horrifying" - and sometimes even worse than the experience itself.

So said one of the victims of former tennis champion Bob Hewitt, who was sentenced to six years in jail after being convicted of raping two teenagers and sexually assaulting another. The woman asked not to be named.

She said facing up to the perpetrator and his ruthless defence team was extremely difficult.

She explained: "It was pretty scary and horrifying. The defence became very nasty. I had [Hewitt] staring down at me. His wife was staring down at me. The trial is worse than the experience itself."