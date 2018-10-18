Mzansi stands by heroic Cheryl Zondi as she stands her ground in Omotoso trial

When court started yesterday morning, Daubermann registered a complaint with the court, saying prosecutor Nceba Ntelwa had not furnished him with psychological reports on the alleged victims as well as a comprehensive report.

Daubermann told judge Mandela Makaula that he was only given the reports before court started and needed time to peruse them and consult with a private psychologist.

Makaula said he would allow Daubermann time to consult with the necessary experts and his clients in this regard but refused to postpone the matter.

During the morning session, Daubermann presented Zondi with various photographs of her and other members of the church during a trip to Israel.

He questioned Zondi about her apparently happy and excited demeanour. Zondi said she had to appear happy. "Not putting on a front meant going against the instruction and authority this man [Omotoso] had," Zondi said.

During questioning, Zondi remained confident and calm until Daubermann began pushing as to why she had not confided in anyone about the alleged abuse after she left the Durban property where she had stayed with Omotoso and several other young women.

Zondi left the Durban house in August 2015. She, along with her mother, arranged with an aunt and cousin for her to get away from the house and Omotoso, Zondi told the court.