Booth said the posting of Daubermann’s details‚ whether correct or not‚ amounted to intimidation. He said people tended to be irresponsible on social media and this could land them in hot water.

“This has happed in a few other cases as well‚ where members of the public for some reason get upset because an accused is being represented by a lawyer and that is his full constitutional right‚” he said.

“They get upset about that and start making threats against the lawyer. That is wrong. If they have got any complaints about a lawyer‚ they must then complain to the organisation that regulates lawyers.”