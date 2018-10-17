South Africa

WATCH: Five shocking moments from the #Omotosotrial

By SowetanLIVE - 17 October 2018 - 13:16

Gruelling cross-examination of the state’s first witness in the trial of charismatic Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused saw the defence tearing into Cheryl Zondi’s evidence during the fourth day of court proceedings.

During Monday’s cross-examination of Cheryl Zondi‚ Port Elizabeth High Court Judge Mandela Makaula reprimanded Omotoso’s legal counsel Peter Daubermann on several occasions because of the nature of questions he put to Zondi.

At one stage Makaula stopped Daubermann from questioning Zondi about how far Omotoso had allegedly penetrated her when he raped her when she was only 14.

Omotoso and two other accused‚ Lusanda Sulani‚ 36‚ and Zukiswa Sitho‚ 28‚ face a litany of charges amongst them ranging from human trafficking to sexual assault and rape.

The 97 charges are for crimes allegedly committed between 2009 and 2017 before Omotoso’s dramatic arrest at the Port Elizabeth airport in April 2017.

