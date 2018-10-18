Gullibility of some on religion is breathtaking

The Timothy Omotoso rape trial under way at the Port Elizabeth high court has once again thrown the abuse of religious beliefs into the national spotlight as it highlights the level of the gullibility of some sections of the religious community.

If the evidence of the rape complainant, Cheryl Zondi holds, then Omotoso's "church", the Jesus Dominion International Church, was a mere front to cover his nefarious activities. Judging from her testimony, Omotoso used religion to manipulate and to an extent brainwash his potential victims in the quest to control them completely.

Several questions are raised with the fact that the alleged sexual assault started when the complainant was 14 and continued when she had reached the age of 19. Notwithstanding the contradictions, what irks the most is that the mushrooming of these controversial and charismatic churches continues unabated.

At the risk of sounding xenophobic, one cannot imagine a situation where a South African can emigrate to Nigeria, Omotoso's home country, start a church and dupe its congregants to the extent of violating them.

The gullibility of some of our countrymen is breathtaking indeed. It would seem some South Africans are ready to fall for any ruse based on the promise of salvation. Incidents of congregants made to eat grass, drink petrol and other outrageous gimmicks were widely reported on which triggered an investigative study by the CRL Rights Commission to look into the commercialisation and abuse of people's belief systems in SA.