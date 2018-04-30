South Africa

Gone too soon: all we know on the triple celebrity deaths

By SowetanLIVE - 30 April 2018 - 09:41
Thobani Mseleni, Siyasanga Kobese and Akhumzi Jezile died in a car accident at the weekend.
Thobani Mseleni, Siyasanga Kobese and Akhumzi Jezile died in a car accident at the weekend.
Image: Social media

News broke first that Akhumzi Jezile the better known of the trio had passed on.

Five people – including three celebrities‚actor, producer and former presenter Akhumzi Jezile, singer Siyasanga Kobese and actor Thobani Mseleni — died in the accident. This is what we know so far:

Former YoTV presenter Akhumzi Jezile has died

TV presenter and producer Akhumzi Jezile has died at the age of 29, a close friend has confirmed.
News
1 day ago

Next it was confirmed that there were two other well known personalities who perished in the accident. 

Triple celebrity death rocks entertainment industry

Joyous Celebration founder Lindelani Mkhize has confirmed to TshisaLIVE that three well-known personalities were killed in the car accident that ...
News
1 day ago

The two were then later named:

Siyasanga Kobese & Thobani Mseleni killed in same accident as Akhumzi Jezile

Family members of singer Siyasanga Kobese and actor Thobani Mseleni have confirmed to TshisaLIVE the two died in the car crash that claimed the lives ...
News
1 day ago

South African media personality Akhumzi Jezile, singer Siyasanga Kobese and actor Thobani Mseleni died when the car they were driving in was involved in an accident on April 28 2018.

Tributes poured in for the personalities, with Siyasanga's father stating in an emotional interview that he'd meet his daughter again someday. 

Everyone who knew Akhumzi Jezile loved him

Whether fans grew up watching Akhumzi Jezile and friends on YoTV‚ or they were introduced to him on screens later in his career‚ Mzansi is in ...
Entertainment
1 day ago

Siyasanga Kobese's dad: I recognised my daughter's body by her feet

Pastor Norman Kobese is a man of God. He has left a sermon to speak to us about the death of his daughter‚ Siyasanga Kobese‚ just a day after he had ...
News
1 day ago

Urban Brew studios took to twitter to announce the identity of the other occupant in the car making him the fourth victim of the crash to be identified. The studios in a statement revealed that Skhumbuzo Mbuthuma, an IT Specialist was also deceased.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gupta compound raid: What we know so far
‘Name the Cape Town airport Winnie Mandela airport’: Malema’s fiery tribute to ...
X