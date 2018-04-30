Gone too soon: all we know on the triple celebrity deaths
Five people – including three celebrities‚actor, producer and former presenter Akhumzi Jezile, singer Siyasanga Kobese and actor Thobani Mseleni — died in the accident. This is what we know so far:
South African media personality Akhumzi Jezile, singer Siyasanga Kobese and actor Thobani Mseleni died when the car they were driving in was involved in an accident on April 28 2018.
Tributes poured in for the personalities, with Siyasanga's father stating in an emotional interview that he'd meet his daughter again someday.
Urban Brew studios took to twitter to announce the identity of the other occupant in the car making him the fourth victim of the crash to be identified. The studios in a statement revealed that Skhumbuzo Mbuthuma, an IT Specialist was also deceased.
Urban Brew studios took to twitter to announce the identity of the other occupant in the car making him the fourth victim of the crash to be identified. The studios in a statement revealed that Skhumbuzo Mbuthuma, an IT Specialist was also deceased. Skhumbuzo Mbuthuma, an IT Specialist who worked across all our staple productions and singer/actor Siyasanga Kobese who was a presenter on YOTV mini.