Five people – including two other celebrities‚ singer Siyasanga Kobese and actor Thobani Mseleni - died in the accident.

“On behalf of the Board‚ management and staff of the SABC‚ we would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the Jezile family‚ friends and fans of Akhumzi‚” the SABC said in a statement.

Referring to Jezile as a multi-talented presenter‚ it said he had started his career in the broadcasting industry at a very young age‚ presenting one of South Africa’s most loved programme for children‚ Yo-TV on SABC 1.

“Akhumzi’s passion’s for the arts saw him expanding his craft and getting into acting and producing various programmes.