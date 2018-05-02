One day you’ll wake up and it will be over. But for some reason‚ most young people never register “one day” as a day that’s coming any time soon.

Then Akhumzi Jezile‚ Siyasanga Kobese and Thobani Mseleni die and it hits you - tomorrow might be it.

Are they the first young people to die a tragic death? No. Hundreds of young people are buried all the time.

We endure a pain that‚ surprisingly‚ feels new every time we have to bury a person we love. Then most of the time we get lost in finding deep quotes to post on social media and go back to our lives.

We move on‚ but often take nothing from that ordeal‚ not even a reminder to live.

One mystery of life is that death‚ although it is the one sure thing in life‚ always leaves us shook. Maybe it’s too soon to say things like people should learn that we ought to live our lives knowing that it can happen at any time.

If it is‚ forgive me‚ because then this piece may upset you.