WATCH: Remembering Thobani Mseleni's moments on screen

Friends of late actor Thobani Mseleni have recalled how they found out about his death on Social media.

A close friend of his, Zimkitha Kumbaca, told Sowetan that reading about Mseleni's death on social media made it seem unreal.

"Finding out like that made me more in denial. I didn't believe it." she said.

Mseleni's an actor who played the role of Babalo in the controversial South African film Inxeba (The Wound). His first major acting role was on Intersexions as Bhutana.

He was involved in a number of other local dramas and soapies, most notably as Bhonyongo Sangqu in Matatiele and as Muzi in the first season of the Mzansi Magic soapie The Queen.

Here are a few videos of Mseleni doing his thing on camera:

Behind the scenes with Shona Ferguson: