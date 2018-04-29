Pastor Norman Kobese is a man of God.

He has left a sermon to speak to us about the death of his daughter‚ Siyasanga Kobese‚ just a day after he had to identify her body. He knows that death is part of life. He says he is not afraid of death and his daughter is just around the corner. But going to the scene of the accident where Siyasanga lost her life was something he could barely manage. And then when he had to identify her body - that was when he cried.

Siyasanga‚ known for her three-year stint with Joyous Celebration and her hit song Noya Na and her role on Zabalaza‚ was with four other people when the car they were travelling in was involved in a head-on collision on the N6 near Queenstown. All five of them died‚ including former YoTV presenter Akhumzi Jezile and actor Thobani Mseleni. The two other victims have not been named.

"I went to the scene. I couldn't stay there. Not even for an hour. It was bad. From there we went to the forensics. All of them had injuries on their heads. All of them. My daughter‚ I recognised her feet. She was my daughter‚ she grew up with us. So when I saw her feet‚ I knew it was her. I didn't need to see the rest of her. She was going to MC a wedding and was going to go past our house. I prayed that they would drive safely‚ but they didn't make it."

Pastor Kobese has described his daughter as a creative who was always thinking of her family.