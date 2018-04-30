WATCH: Remembering Siyasanga Kobese in song

South Africans woke up to the shock announcement on Saturday of the passing of three TV personalities.

Thobani Mseleni, Siyasanga Kobese and Akhumzi Jezile died in a car accident at the weekend. The trio were part of a group of five that perished.

Kobese was an actress and singer. She had played the role of Siphokazi on Zabalaza and had enjoyed a 3-year- stint with famed Gospel group Joyous Celebration.

It is here where she arguably garned the most fans. Watch below as Kobese sings her rendition of Noya Na.