WATCH: Musa Mthombeni's emotional tribute to Akhumzi - 'I'm angry at you for not saying goodbye'
The nature of death is that it will shock you, no matter how or when it arrives. The close friends of Siyasanga Kobese, Thobani Mseleni and Akhumzi Jezile haven't been able to say much except two dates that have come to hold a great significance.
While the three celebs that died were friends, they were part of a bigger squad of friends who been together for years.
Even though they met at different times one of the closest friends to the trio, particularly Akhumzi is Dr Musa Mthombeni and Clement Maosa. Others such as Kelly Khumalo, Boity Thulo and Lunga Shabalala have expressed their shock and disbelief at losing a friend they still had many plans with.
Akhumzi, Siya and Thobani died on Saturday morning along with two other people after a fatal car accident in Eastern Cape near Queenstown.
Fans flooded the close friends' timelines across various social media platforms after hearing of the deaths with messages of comfort. Meanwhile, many industry mates also shared fond memories of the deceased and expressed their sadness.
Musa, who was Akhumzi friend since their YoTV days, could only post date stamps and later thanked everyone for the messages and the phone calls saying it's been a trying time.
Musa also shared this touching poem during the live show Trending SA on Sabc 3 last night.
When breaking his silence on Monday morning, Clement could only get himself to reflect on one of Akhumzi's last acts in their friendship.
Just last year, Clement gave an emotional speech at the late Dumi Masilela's memorial service.
Samkelo shared a brief clip reflecting on the good times they shared.
"I miss you already. I’m going to miss your unrelenting love," she said on a post.
Many of Akhumzi's friends have taken to just sharing the date stamps symbolising the time he had on earth. He was young, but a lifetime is not measured in years, rather in love. They all agree that he lived and he loved.