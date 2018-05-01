WATCH: Musa Mthombeni's emotional tribute to Akhumzi - 'I'm angry at you for not saying goodbye'

Even though they met at different times one of the closest friends to the trio, particularly Akhumzi is Dr Musa Mthombeni and Clement Maosa. Others such as Kelly Khumalo, Boity Thulo and Lunga Shabalala have expressed their shock and disbelief at losing a friend they still had many plans with.

Akhumzi, Siya and Thobani died on Saturday morning along with two other people after a fatal car accident in Eastern Cape near Queenstown.

Fans flooded the close friends' timelines across various social media platforms after hearing of the deaths with messages of comfort. Meanwhile, many industry mates also shared fond memories of the deceased and expressed their sadness.

Musa, who was Akhumzi friend since their YoTV days, could only post date stamps and later thanked everyone for the messages and the phone calls saying it's been a trying time.

Musa also shared this touching poem during the live show Trending SA on Sabc 3 last night.