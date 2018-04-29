Everyone who knew Akhumzi Jezile loved him

Whether fans grew up watching Akhumzi Jezile and friends on YoTV‚ or they were introduced to him on screens later in his career‚ Mzansi is in mourning.

Akhumzi died on Saturday morning after being involved in a car accident that claimed the lives of four other people in Queenstown.

TshisaLIVE understands that two of the people travelling with Akhumzi were all well-known personalities in the entertainment industry. At the time of publishing this article‚ their names had not been released as their family members had not been informed of their death.