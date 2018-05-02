Siyasanga Kobese's clothes tell of crash horror
Joyous Celebration singer Siyasanga Kobese's father pastor Norman has found some of his daughter's belongings.
Kobese and four other people, including television presenter Akhumzi Jezile, actor Thobani Mseleni and Urban Brew IT specialist Skhumbuzo Mbuthuma, were killed in a head-on collision on the N6 near Queenstown, Eastern Cape, four days ago.
Pastor Norman told Sowetan that he went to the crash scene, police station and mortuary to search for his daughter's belongings.
"We got two bags of clothes. A friend of Siyasanga who was in Grahamstown passed here and asked us for car keys, which we did not see in those bags. She left her car at Akhumzi's place. We went back to the police station and found her jacket, a cellphone and the keys," he said.
Pastor Norman said they went to the mortuary to look for the clothes she was wearing during the accident.
"They are bloodied and torn badly. The only thing which is still in shape is her sneakers. The rest of the clothes I will not even show my wife, it will break her heart," he said.
He said her toiletry bag and watch were still missing.
Kobese will be buried at her home town of Queenstown next week Saturday.
The Eastern Cape department of transport has identified the fifth person who died in the accident as Wilheminah Morake, 29, from Soweto.
Spokeswoman Khuselwa Rantjie said the family came to identify her body on Monday.
According to a post on social media by her sister Sophie Morake, Wilheminah was Mbuthuma's girlfriend.
Meanwhile, a memorial service for Jezile will be held at the Rhema Bible Church tomorrow and he will be buried at the Westpark Cemetery on Saturday. Family spokesman Percy Vilakazi said his mother asked that he be buried in Johannesburg, where he was raised.
"His life was here and his family is in Joburg. Engcobo in the Eastern Cape is his grandmother's house where his extended family lives and that is where his father was buried," Vilakazi said.