Siyasanga Kobese's clothes tell of crash horror

Joyous Celebration singer Siyasanga Kobese's father pastor Norman has found some of his daughter's belongings.

Kobese and four other people, including television presenter Akhumzi Jezile, actor Thobani Mseleni and Urban Brew IT specialist Skhumbuzo Mbuthuma, were killed in a head-on collision on the N6 near Queenstown, Eastern Cape, four days ago.

Pastor Norman told Sowetan that he went to the crash scene, police station and mortuary to search for his daughter's belongings.

"We got two bags of clothes. A friend of Siyasanga who was in Grahamstown passed here and asked us for car keys, which we did not see in those bags. She left her car at Akhumzi's place. We went back to the police station and found her jacket, a cellphone and the keys," he said.

Pastor Norman said they went to the mortuary to look for the clothes she was wearing during the accident.

"They are bloodied and torn badly. The only thing which is still in shape is her sneakers. The rest of the clothes I will not even show my wife, it will break her heart," he said.