Siyasanga Kobese's dad says her wallet & watch are missing

Pastor Kobese says nobody can tell him where his daughter's belongings are and he is making another trip to the morgue to try and get answers.

Besides having to go the scene of the accident where his daughter died and later identifying her body‚ Sisyasanga Kobese's father‚ Pastor Norman Kobese‚ says her wallet‚ watch and clothes are missing.

Pastor Kobese told TshisaLIVE that he was surprised to find his daughter in only her underwear when he had to identify her body.

"She was naked. I couldn't understand why. She was wearing a panty. Nothing else. We asked what happened to her clothes but police could not say. They said they were only responsible for the scene of the accident. But there was my daughter‚ naked. Not even covered with a sheet."

He said that when they were told they had to collect the deceased's belongings‚ his daughter's wallet and watch were missing.