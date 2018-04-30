Friends learn of actor Thobani Mseleni's death on social media

Close friends of actor Thobani Mseleni, who died in a car crash in Eastern Cape, learnt of his death on social media.

Mseleni was killed when a car he was travelling in with four other occupants was involved in a head-on collision on the N6 outside Queenstown.

Mseleni's longtime friend Zimkitha Kumbaca said she found out the sad news on Twitter yesterday morning.

Kumbaca said: "When I checked my Twitter I saw Thobani's name being listed as one of the people in the fatal accident. All this through random Twitter posts.

"Finding out like that made me more in denial. I didn't believe it."

Kumbaca, who worked with Mseleni on the popular drama series Matatiele on e.tv, described Mseleni as confident, humorous and energetic.

Another friend, Sibabalwe Bingwa, said he also learnt the news on Twitter.

"I was having a relaxed Saturday at home when I logged in on Twitter and learnt the news. Still in shock, I refreshed my timeline to double check and I saw my friend's name. I felt so weak, I didn't want to believe it. I called friends to check the last time they had spoken to him and they confirmed he was no more," he said.

Bingwa said Mseleni was in the process of building his mother a house. "A happy soul, loved fun and his friends and definitely had so much love for his mother," he said.

"I will remember Thobani as one young man who was fearless, who pushed himself and worked so hard to be where he was."