Akhumzi's life to be celebrated in Joburg on Thursday.

Akhumzi died in a car crash that claimed the lives of four other people including Siyasanga Kobese and Thobani Mselini.

They were on the N6 near Queenstown in the Eastern Cape on Saturday when they were involved in a head-on collision. All five people travelling in their car died while the people in the other car were unscathed.

Police have confirmed that a case of culpable homicide has been opened.

Tributes from fans‚ friends and family have been pouring in since the news was confirmed.

Family members had to travel to the area to identify their bodies.