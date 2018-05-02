Entertainment

Akhumzi's life to be celebrated in Joburg on Thursday

By Jessica Levitt - 02 May 2018 - 11:32
Fans‚ friends and colleagues have been invited to the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg‚ Johannesburg to pay to tribute to Akhumzi Jezile on Thursday.

Akhumzi died in a car crash that claimed the lives of four other people including Siyasanga Kobese and Thobani Mselini.

They were on the N6 near Queenstown in the Eastern Cape on Saturday when they were involved in a head-on collision. All five people travelling in their car died while the people in the other car were unscathed.

Police have confirmed that a case of culpable homicide has been opened.

Tributes from fans‚ friends and family have been pouring in since the news was confirmed.

Family members had to travel to the area to identify their bodies.

Siysanga's father‚ Pastor Norman Kobese‚ said his daughter was going to be an MC at a wedding and had told him she would pass by their family home for a visit.

"I went to the scene. I couldn't stay there. Not even for an hour. It was bad. From there we went to the forensics. All of them had injuries on their heads. All of them. My daughter‚ I recognised her feet. She was my daughter‚ she grew up with us. So when I saw her feet‚ I knew it was her."

Pastor Kobese said they family were planning a funeral for the singer for next weekend.

"We are waiting for all of our family to be available to say goodbye. My wife has not stopped crying. I prayed that they would travel safe but they did not make it."

