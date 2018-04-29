Triple celebrity death rocks entertainment industry

Joyous Celebration founder Lindelani Mkhize has confirmed to TshisaLIVE that three well-known personalities were killed in the car accident that claimed the lives of five people‚ including former YoTV presenter‚ Akhumzi Jezile.

Mkhize said police made contact with him in an attempt to get hold of the contact numbers of family members. The identities of the three personalities are known to TshisaLIVE.

Mkhize said Jezile was on his way to attend his grandmother's funeral and it's believed the two other personalities were in the car to get a lift to visit family for the long weekend.

"Police told me everyone in the car died. All of them. They were all genuine people. Akhumzi was bold. I am much older than him and he would tell me if I was right or wrong. I had a heart attack and he was always phoning to check on me. He checked on me every day and asked how my heart was."