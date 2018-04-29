Siyasanga Kobese & Thobani Mseleni killed in same accident as Akhumzi Jezile.

"She was a good girl. As soon as she got money she would send it to us. She looked after us. She was a hard-worker. I spoke to her on Friday night and she said she was going to stop by us to say hello on her way to work. But she never made it‚" he added.

A cousin of Thobani Mseleni has described the devastation that the actor's death has left on his family.

"It's very difficult. Thobani and I stayed together. It was very fast. He was fetching clothes on Thursday because he was going to be travelling. He said he would be back on Sunday or Monday. When we got the call we didn't know if he had died. He was on his way to a wedding and when we phoned the uncle he said everyone in the car died. His mother is devastated. She can't even speak."

Joyous Celebration founder Lindelani Mkhize paid tribute to Jezile. He said he was always willing to be honest with him.

"Police told me everyone in the car died. All of them. They were all genuine people. Akhumzi was bold. I am much older than him and he would tell me if I was right or wrong. I had a heart attack and he was always phoning to check on me. He checked on me every day and asked how my heart was."

Fans across Mzansi have paid tribute to the trio whose deaths have left the entertainment world much poorer.