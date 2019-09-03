Be my guest, say good hosts Khune and Lebese

The season of amachillas and get-togethers is upon us. Copious amounts of beverages will be consumed, fingers will be coated with sticky marinades and compliments and complaints will flow fast and free.

So, with this in mind, I caught up with two of Mzansi's well-known soccer stars, shot stopper for Kaizer Chiefs Itumeleng Khune and Mamelodi Sundowns' George Lebese, about their hosting style and preferences for the braai season.

I cornered the two on Spring Day when Khune was hosting us at a swanky venue in Houghton, Johannesburg, for a braai held by one of the companies he's an ambassador for, where socialising, games of pool and cold libations were the order of the day.