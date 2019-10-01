Coffee a recipe for social change in SA

Coffee lovers will tell you that their favourite beverage is not only about helping you wake up in the morning.

There's an art to consuming coffee and it's surprisingly versatile. From enjoying it warm to the refreshing iced coffee drinks that American television popularised to having it in your food and even as a cocktail.

Coffee-based desserts are extremely popular, just ask anybody who is a fan of tiramisu. Keep in mind when making anything with coffee that high quality, granular coffee is best to use as it dissolves quicker. Chef Nelly Dube says that coffee is a great meat tenderiser. "You can use brewed coffee as a marinade because it makes a meat tenderiser. It's also acidic and rich."

Why am I waxing lyrical about the virtues of coffee? Well today marks International Coffee Day, a day when coffee lovers all over the globe get to celebrate their favourite beverage.

This year the International Coffee Organization (ICO) has cast a spotlight on the plight of coffee farmers.

According to information on a petition by the ICO, the dramatic decline in coffee prices leads to small-scale coffee farmers earning less than one cent from the sale of one cup of coffee. The ICO has asked coffee lovers worldwide to sign its #CoffeePledge on change.org.

With an estimated three billion cups of coffee consumed worldwide how are South Africans affected by this beverage?

Social change