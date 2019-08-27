Go gluten free for healthy body and avoid allergies

There has been much research conducted on the food we eat and how it affects us - from the impact of processed foods to the effects of overusing our food resources.

It seems every couple of years something new is being unearthed, all for the good of our health and the environment.

Understanding the effect of food on our systems and bodies has helped many towards the aim of longevity.

One of the things to look out for is whether you are gluten intolerant or not.

Gluten is "a mixture of two proteins present in cereal grains, especially wheat, which is responsible for the elastic texture of dough".