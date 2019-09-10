Kota festival switches on a thriller despite power cut

The aroma of gently frying potatoes vied with sizzling Russian sausages and patties basted in secret sauces with the loud voices of patrons marvelling at the variety of cold and cooked meats on display.

Fans of the kota were treated to sights and tastes that will stay with them for some time to come after the third Soweto Kota Festival at the weekend.

The annual two-day exhibition was held at the Elkah Cricket Oval in Moroka.

The ingenuity of various vendors was on display from the towering displays of bread topped with any meaty stuff - from cold meats to steaks.

Accompanying these can be any veggie stuff, like onion rings, lettuce and mash.

More adventurous offerings had chicken feet!

From stands where you could create your own kota, which is handy for those with certain dietary preferences such as vegetarians, to vendors who had unique crowd-pulling names such as Sugar Mama, or menu lists with entries such as Slay Queen or Zodwa.