Sho Madjozi is simply unstoppable

There's no stopping the rise of the supernova that is rapper Sho Madjozi.

The performer and songwriter has made a splash even in the wrestling world. Fresh from winning a BET award, Madjozi made her debut on Colors, an American YouTube show, aimed at exposing fresh talent to the world, performing her previously unreleased single John Cena.

She said she wrote the song about American professional wrestler John Cena because he was the "coolest wrestler" and a former rapper.

Madjozi told Sowetan she was taken by surprise when Cena responded by posting a picture of her on his Instagram account.

Explaining the inspiration she said: "I'm talking about someone that was not seeing me. You know we say 'mhunu loyi a nga ni voni?' So I thought maybe I'm John Cena, because this guy doesn't see me."

She added: "I contacted him to say thanks for the shout-out and letting him know I love his work. We'll see what he says."