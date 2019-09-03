'You could be next', that's the feeling SA women live with daily

Cornered. Vulnerable. Afraid.

Those are the words, but they are not enough to describe the creeping reality of knowing you are prey. But that is the feeling that swept over me when the details of Uyinene Mrwetyana’s death were reported.

This was not the first time, just the latest incident that triggered the reaction.

Women in this country have been living in a heightened state of anxiety; every time a picture of a missing woman is posted, you feel very afraid, because you literally could be next.

The rate of femicide seems to have risen shockingly before our eyes, but it’s a reality we’ve lived with for so long. While sitting at my desk I was seized with a paralysis and the certain knowledge that no matter what I do I can be killed for having a uterus.

I whispered to a colleague that I didn’t want to go home, the bus I was to take could hold my murderer, the e-hauling service I can try to use is also not to be trusted.

The neighbour, the friendly petrol attendant who waves as I go by. The taxi driver who sometimes gives me a lift. A man who works in the same building, the casual acquaintance that I discuss lunch spots with, is a potential threat.

The world shrank.

The knowledge that there is nowhere safe became a choking albatross around my neck.

My mini-backpack is already heavy with pepper spray, a crutch I hyperventilate if I forget when changing bags. I know to go for the eyes, the soft tissue, to defend myself, words that have been drummed into women for years.