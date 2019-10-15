It's time for high indigenous tea

From the English pastime of high tea to the hot South American tradition of iced tea and the milky concoctions of India's chai wallah (tea makers), you'd think there wouldn't be anything more to discover about the drink.

But, this week I discovered that there are various indigenous teas from this country and one woman is making sure that the knowledge of this tea and its consumption does not disappear into the dustbins of history.

Retang Phaahla is the co- founder of Setsong Teas, a three-year-old tea manufacturing business. She uses indigenous knowledge to make artisanal, hand-crafted tea made from wild African flora.

Phaahla was the top female entrepreneur, coming in third place, at the SA Innovation Summit and Small Enterprise Development Agency's Pitch & Perfect competition, winning technology incentives to the value of R100,000.

"I feel indigenous knowledge has been undermined and hasn't been given credit," she said.

It was Phaahla's mother, Nondumiso, a former nurse, who found community members using indigenous teas while doing her community work through her nonprofit organisation, which helps the community to generate income from skills and whatever resources they have available.

"In Sekhukhune there is a lot of indigenous knowledge. There are a lot of people using herbs and herbal remedies for a lot of reasons.

"Growing up, my grandmother would have herbs in the yard and make tea out of all of that," said Phaahla

"Through my mom's project, two types of teas were discovered. My mom came back to me and said I've discovered tea back home in Limpopo, but I don't really know what to do now," she said.