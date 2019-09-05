WATCH: Two radio staffers walk out of Gagasi FM live show

“I’m at a point where I am tired and I am scared and I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired for myself and for every other woman that wakes up not knowing whether meya emsebenzini uzobuya yini. (will she come back from work). So today, respectfully and with pain in my heart, I want to say that if KZN men want to continue living in a world with no women, if south African men want to continue working and living in an environment that has no women, it’s fine. I am removing myself. I’m out. Bonani (see what you do) thatani umhlaba wena nihlale ninodwa (take your earth and live alone)," she says as she gets up.

Her flabbergasted co- star Hlope asks if she’s leaving right at that moment as she packs her bag.

“You know what guys, I don’t think people understand what we as women go through every day. It becomes so difficult for us to do things that seem normal to you. Going out, going jogging you never think about that, ukuthi ubani engizohlangana naye (who will I meet?) what is going to happen to me? Do I need to get pepper spray? Do I need to carry my Taser when I go jogging? But we need to think about those things. And now if you can’t be safe at your own home at work even at the fricken post office then what are we doing? I’m out too.” Ntuli says.

Ntuli and Zwane then walk out of the studio.

Gagasi responded on the breakfast show’s Facebook with a short statement expressing that they support the walkout by the women.

"We acknowledge the walking off air by Njabs and Bright from #TheUprising. Both ladies are well and receiving adequate support. We also stand in full solidarity with them and the women and children of KZN as they continue to be unjustly harassed and murdered. This needs to stop! #Sesikhathele."