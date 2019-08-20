Let your swimwear do the talking this spring

With the keenly anticipated arrival of sunny spring days, so comes the decision of what to wear on the beach during the glorious six months of warm weather ahead of us.

It was in this very season of renewal that Caroline Moipolai started her swimwear business, Blossom Dares, a year ago.

I spotted the vibrant swimwear on social media, intrigued by the bright hues of acid yellow, cobalt and bright pink that looked gorgeous and form-fitting on the black women who were wearing it.