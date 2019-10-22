Caregiver is among 5 arrested for retirement village murders

Five people have been arrested for the double murder at St John Stella Londt Retirement Centre in Port Elizabeth earlier this month.

One of those arrested is a 34-year-old carer who was working the night of the murders.

The other four are all men.

While the carer, and one of the men, were allegedly linked to the murder, the other three were not directly linked to the attack but were alleged accessories to the murder.

The arrests are part of the probe into the murder of Elaine Burns, 91, and Rose Langton, 87.

The two women's bodies were found on their beds at the Sunridge Park centre.

They had been gagged and tied up.

Days later police discovered that jewellery, including wedding rings, and Krugerrands were among the items stolen during the robbery and murder.

The arrests come after a week of intense interrogation and investigation by the Mount Road Cluster Trio Task Team led by head detective, Colonel Paul Orange.