Soccer analyst and journalist David Kekana has died
Tributes continue to pour in for veteran sports analyst David Kekana who died on August 25, 2019. Kekana, who was admitted to hospital died allegedly after a long illness. Twitter users expressed their heavy hearts by sharing heartfelt tributes to the legendary football analyst hailing him as one of SA's finest.
South African’s on Monday woke up to the news of the passing of soccer analyst and journalist David Kekana.
Reports state that he passed on after a long illness. His death was confirmed by his mother Rose Kekana.
“Yes he is late, that is all I can say.” she said.
Tributes poured in for Kekana on social media with the minister Nathi Mthethwa tweeting;
Today we woke up to devastating news of the passing of veteran football Analyst, David Kekana. His contribution to football analysis spans close to 2 decades & his commitment to sports development will be sorely missed. We send our sympathies to his loved ones #RIPDavidKekana
More tributes poured in with fans and colleagues expressing their sadness at the passing of one of the greats in the sports industry in the country.
