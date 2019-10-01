Noni Gasa bursary searching for aspiring fashion designers

Calling all creative South African individuals between the ages of 18 and 30; a great opportunity at the Design Academy of Fashion awaits.

Noni Gasa, a South African fashion and media personality, is looking for an aspirant designer who will be the beneficiary of the bursary and study fashion design through the Design Academy of Fashion.

The effervescent beauty was on a tight schedule with back-to-back interviews and a flight to catch back to Cape Town, she however made time for a chat with SowetanLIVE.

We’re seated at a small eatery in Linden, Johannesburg, after she’s just had a television interview.

"I think it’s a new dawn for African fashion, we certainly feel that something exciting is happening, you can feel it in the air. Really, there’s a deeply held optimism about where we’re going and our potential to play in the global mainstream,” says Noni Gasa.

She’s right about African fashion. The industry has been the most visible, especially for South Africans in the last few months.

Thebe Magugu just won the LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton) prize and Rich Mnisi just won the Emerging Designer of the Year at the Essence Best in Black Fashion awards. It’s great to see local designers do great.

“I think it kick-started in December with Beyonce wearing our African designers during her Global Citizen tour, it then continued with Nicholas Hlobo redesigning the Louis Vuitton Capucine bag, Laduma [Ngxokolo] showing at Fashion Week…it’s been an incredible year…” she says.