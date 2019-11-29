Moonchild back after malaria scare

Moonchild Sanelly thinks she cheated death after she was hospitalised with debilitating symptoms of malaria.

She contracted the life-threatening disease in Malawi where she had gone to perform at Lake of Stars international festival last month.

Despite her near-death experience during her four-day hospitalisation, Moonchild still sees the funny side out of the whole ordeal.

"I did see Jesus and his eyes are squint," she joked, albeit with a nervous giggle.

Before she was hospitalised, the 32-year-old born Sanelisiwe Twisha had travelled to Los Angeles and Austria unaware she had contracted malaria.

"It was scary. I remember telling myself there is no way this is going to come out and [have people] say, 'rest in peace Moonchild'," she recalled.

"I was in and out of consciousness. I was so weak and we initially thought it was just jet lag. So, I was travelling and didn't know that I had malaria in my system.

"Apparently when they called the ambulance I was so delirious that I pushed my friend. It was crazy... I got so lucky. Every doctor kept saying your timing was so vital."