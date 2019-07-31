DJ LAG gives world Gqom

Gqom producer, Lwazi Asanda Gwala, better known as DJ LAG, is certainly not lagging in the genre revolution.

The 22-year-old has produced a song that features on Beyoncé's new Lion King- inspired album, The Lion King: The Gift.

Born in Clermont, Durban, he produced the aptly-titled My Power, which features Beyoncé, Nigerian songstress Yemi Alade, fellow South Africans Busiswa and Moonchild Sanelly, and rapper Tierra Whack.

According to the largely unknown DJ, he got his big break when Queen B performed to his sounds last year.

"It started when one of my songs was featured in her performance at Global Citizen in Johannesburg last year. After that her people got in touch because they wanted my sound 'for a project' which turned out to be The Gift," he said.

His career kicked off in 2012 and he has produced singles for a number of local musicians such as Shekhinah, Okzharp, Moonchild, Vumar and Biggie as well as Sho Madjozi.

"I believe gqom will be way bigger than deep house. It's a dream come true. This was something I used to do for fun and for it to reach this many people makes me happy."

DJ LAG, who is now based in London, also performed at Afropunk NYC last year and secured a residency at RinseFM, a London-based community radio station.

The DJ is on an international #GqomIsThePresentTour.