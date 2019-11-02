Pic of The Day

Busiswa is buzzing after getting a shout-out from Halle Berry

By Kyle Zeeman - 02 November 2019 - 09:01
Musician Busiswa got a shout-out from Halle Berry after the star heard her song.
Image: Via Busiswa's Instagram

Busiswa was on cloud nine when sis Halle Berry gave her a young shout-out recently.

Halle was deep in her feels listening to Busiswa's collab with Beyoncé and Moonchild, My Power, and showed her appreciation for the track on Instagram Stories.

Halle Berry tagged Busiswa.
Image: Halle Berry's Instagram

Halle tagged all the major artists on the track and soon Busiswa was getting a notification alerting her to the fact that the actress had mentioned her in a post.

Sis nearly fell off her chair and rushed to social media to freak TF out.

In a Twitter post she gushed: “Halle Berry mentioned me in a story and I don't know how to act. Like, she knows who I am.”

Fans celebrated with their queen and shared memes and messages of excitement at the shout-out.

