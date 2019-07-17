Busiswa and Moonchild feature on Beyoncé's 'love letter to Africa' Lion King album

As South Africans wait in anticipation for the premiere of the remake of the Disney production The Lion King, on Tuesday morning, US singer Beyoncé Knowles-Carter released the track list for her curated companion album for the film, titled The Lion King: The Gift, and with it a few surprises.

Gqom singer Busiswa and "Future ghetto punk" artist Moonchild Sanelly topped trending topics of SA's social media platforms as fans realised that the two had been featured in the star-studded soundtrack.

I have no words to explain and express my gratitude for being one of the chosen ones for the @lionking soundtrack by my ultimate favourite artist in the world @Beyoncé y’all. Anyone who knows me or googles interviews has heard me say one day I’ll work with the Queen!!! They laughed, Look who got the last laugh now.

Dreams come true and nothing is impossible, wrote Moonchild on her Instagram page.