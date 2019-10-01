Thandiswa Mazwai congratulates Sho Madjozi on her success - 'go tour the world'

The force and talent that is Tsonga rapper Sho Madjozi is not only taking SA by storm, but she is shaking tables globally too, making it impossible to ignore her or her music.

Veteran musician Thandiswa Mazwai is one of scores of locals who have congratulated Sho on her musical success after her new hit, John Cena was played on The Ellen Show on Monday. Thandiswa is ready to bid Sho farewell, like she did actor and musician, Nakhane Toure.

“Go tour the world. Go be a world star”, her tweet read in part.