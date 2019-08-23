Plus-size and transgender women walk proud

For longer than Queen Elizabeth has been alive, the black female body has been a topic of denigration through the eyes of Westerners and society.

Now black women across the world have taken back their power by taking control of their bodies; from rising star Lizzo and Beyoncé to Busiswa and Moonchild, being proud of one's body (in all shapes and forms) has become the norm.

Although we have mostly seen celebrities taking back this power, ordinary SA women have also embraced this in their everyday lives despite the push-back from society.

Oyama Botha, a 24-year-old public policy Master's student at UCT and plus-size model, frequently takes social media by storm for her daring pictures despite growing up in a body that was often sexualised by society.

"Growing up as a teenager I was often sexualised and I then grew up thinking that I shouldn't be sexy," she said.

Botha, who served as deputy secretary-general and acting president of the SRC, said black women have normalised their bodies compared to older generations. "We are normal people and sexualising us shows that there is something wrong with them [the predator]," she said.