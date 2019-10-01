DJ Lag sets his eyes on Grammys

Durban-born music pioneer DJ Lag has become the first gqom artist to submit his work for consideration for next year's Grammy Awards.

The 23-year-old star, real name Lwazi Gwala, from Clermont, has submitted his six-track EP Uhuru for eligibility in the Best World Music Album category.

Uhuru was released through renowned American producer Diplo's imprint label Good Enuff in August.

South African music groups have done well in the Best World Music Album award which was won by Soweto Gospel Choir this year and Ladysmith Black Mambazo last year.

"The 'World Music' I know doesn't sound anything like what we are doing, so maybe it's our job to teach people what it can be," DJ Lag said.