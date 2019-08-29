Moshe and Rami to host Feather Awards - nominations announced

The Queen stars Moshe Ndiki and Rami Chuene will host the 11th annual Feather Awards on October 17.

To top it all Ndiki and partner Phelo Bala are nominated for Cutest Couple of the Year. They will compete with Sylvester Chauke and Tumelo Mmusi as well as Dineo Moeketsi and Solo.

“I feel honoured to be hosting this. So much pressure already; I don’t know what I will be bringing. But expect a lot of drama and entertainment. I just me, I’m that cupcake,” Ndiki gushed to SowetanLive.

The nomination party for the LGBTIQ awards was a star-studded affair on Thursday afternoon at Constitution Hill, Johannesburg. It was attended by Ndiki, Bala, Langa Mavuso, Somizi Mhlongo, Kelly Khumalo, Zola Nombona, Cedric Fourie, Celeste Khumalo and Wanda Baloyi.

The awards have introduced four new categories, including best rainbow parenting. Bala and Ndiki’s mothers Nomalinde and Nokuzola received a nod in the category.

“Our moms deserve to win the most, we will always be a cute couple,” Ndiki said.